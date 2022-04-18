Haryana: Kaithal arhtiyas allege irregularities in measurement of crop
Alleging irregularities by procurement agencies, arhtiyas in Kaithal grain market staged a protest on Sunday.
They claimed that there was a difference of 20 quintals in a truck sent from the grain market to godowns of the procurement agency Hafed, the largest apex cooperative federation of Haryana.
An aggrieved commission agent of the old grain market in Kaithal, Manoj Singla, alleged that he had transported 683 bags containing 346 quintal of procured wheat to the godown of Hafed. “But officials of the procurement agencies claimed that the weight of the bags was only 326 quintals, even as the number of bags remained the same,” he added.
Responding to the allegations, Hafed DM,Kaithal, Suresh Kumar said the matter has been brought to his knowledge and required action will be taken after an investigation.
He, however, said this was the responsibility of the inspector of the agency to examine the weight and bags in each and every truck.
Haryana: 17-year-old girl drowns in Panipat, friends rescued
A 17-year-old girl was drowned while Tanishka, alias a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat's friends, Tanya were rescued from Yamuna river where they had gone to bathe near Hathwala village of Samalkha subdivision in Panipat district, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat, alias Tanya, Tanishka. Her brother Surender told the police that Tanya and her two friends used to go for practice near Yamuna.
Three years after joining Haryana Police, cop booked for submitting fake graduation certificate
More than three years after joining the Haryana Police, a constable was booked in Karnal for submitting invalid graduation degree during the recruitment, officials said on Sunday. Following a police complaint lodged by Rajender Kumar Meena, commandant, 5th Battalion HAP, Madhuban, at the office of Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, an FIR was registered against Sandeep Kumar under sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
Haryana govt running away from conducting local bodies, panchayat polls: Hooda
Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for delay in conducting local bodies and panchayat elections, former chief minister and leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the government was running away from the process as it “does not believe in Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj”.
Low hospitalisations may mean major Covid-19 curbs stay off table in Delhi
No transport and economic restrictions are likely to be imposed in Delhi immediately, owing to the flat rate of Covid-related hospitalisations, a senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said, days before the body's Wednesday meeting, where the city's pandemic situation will be reviewed, amid an uptick in its daily case count. Most people now getting tests are likely those with flu-like symptoms.
Need ₹1,847cr to flatten landfills, say MCDs
An estimated ₹1,847 crore will be needed to clear the three landfills --- Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur --- in Delhi, senior municipal officials said even as the three civic bodies are struggling to meet the deadlines for removing the legacy waste at these garbage mountains. The National Green Tribunal in July 2019 had directed bio-mining at the three landfills to clear legacy waste. Dumping of fresh waste continues at the three landfills.
