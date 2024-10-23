Menu Explore
Haryana: Karnal MC sees 16 complaints, Yamunagar 32 at special camps

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 23, 2024 09:48 AM IST

The municipal corporations across the state began holding ‘samadhan shivirs’ (redressal camps) from 9 am to 11 am on the orders of the state government on Tuesday.

The Karnal municipal corporation received 16 complaints and Yamunanagar’s civic body 32 on Day 1 as the corporations across the state began holding ‘samadhan shivirs’ (redressal camps) from 9 am to 11 am on the orders of the state government on Tuesday.

A public hearing camp being organised in Karnal on Tuesday.
A public hearing camp being organised in Karnal on Tuesday.

Karnal MC commissioner Niraj Kadyan said most of the plaints were related to correction in property IDs. Seven were resolved at the spot, officials said.

Jaipal Kumar from Ramesh Nagar, one of the complainants, said he had come to get phone number and area corrected in his property ID that was done immediately. Similarly, Kaliram Rana, a retired DSP and a native of Diwan Colony, said that despite several reminders, there was no solution to the sewage problem in his vicinity. A complaint was submitted to the commissioner who directed the executive engineer to resolve it within a stipulated time, he added.

Yamunanagar saw 32 complaints on the first day of the special camp. MC commissioner Ayush Sinha said eight complaints, mostly to related to property ID and development charges, were resolved.

The Ambala civic body received 37 complaints.

