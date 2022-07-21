Haryana likely to have policy on overhead cables’ installation
The Haryana government is likely to have a policy on laying of overhead electricity wires in the state.
During the hearing on Tuesday, the state’s counsel sought time to consider suggestions in this regard put forth during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated in 2016 on media reports of high voltage wires posing threat to people in large parts of the state.
During the hearing, the state government had told the court that several steps have been taken by the authorities to shift 33 KV and 11 KV electric lines. It was also informed that the concerned departments, namely, UHBVNL and DHBVNL, have issued certain instructions for issuance of notices to the owners for the removal of unauthorised structures erected under/adjacent to the lines/wires and also for removal of illegal encroachments/constructions.
However, the amicus curiae in the matter, Anil Malhotra pointed out that the ground is “alarming” in the sense that several school buildings, hospitals and industries, etc. are existing under the high tension/low tension electric lines. There is no mechanism requiring the authorities concerned to withhold or grant permission in case the construction is coming up under the high-tension electricity supply lines. He had suggested that various departments of the state government such as the electricity, health, industries and education, etc. should sit together and frame some statutory rules/instructions or policies to ensure that the problem does not recur.
Reacting to the suggestions put forth, the state’s counsel had submitted that the departments concerned would consider the matter and sought time to apprise the court of the decision by the adjourned date of December 7.
Protest erupts after 35 illegal houses razed in Karnal’s Valmiki Basti
Amid protest by residents, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Karnal, carried out a demolition drive at Valmiki Basti in Sector 12 here on Wednesday. Police were deployed to control the protesters and the teams demolished 35 houses that were built illegally. The officials leading the demolition drive claimed that the action was initiated following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition by the Resident Welfare Association of Sector 12.
Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge, computer operator held for graft
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered two cases and arrested three persons, including the Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge and computer operator, for taking Rs 30,000 bribe. Anil Kumar also holds the additional charge of district Jind and Sonepat. In this regard, a case has been registered against them at the bureau's police station in Karnal.
Haryana SKM unit opposes Centre’s MSP panel; to join countrywide protests on July 31
Terming the 29-member panel set up by the Centre to make minimum support price more effective and transparent “misleading”, the Haryana unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday announced to oppose the MSP committee by joining the countrywide protests on July 31. Yogendra Yadav of the SKM said that all the morcha members from Haryana have unanimously decided that Haryana farmers will also support the SKM's protest call on July 31.
Over 25,000 register for Agnipath recruitment in Kangra, Chamba
More than 25,000 youths from Kangra and Chamba districts have applied under the armed forces' new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said. Jindal said the preparations have been started for the recruitment rally, which is scheduled to take place between September 11 to 24, at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, campus, adding that the sub-divisional officer, Palampur, has been directed to put in place all necessary arrangements.
HC pulls up Himachal government over littering at Atal Tunnel
Blurb: Issues notice to various departments highlighting inadequate arrangement of dustbins, public utilities The Himachal Pradesh high court issued a notice to the state government's chief secretary, Lahaul Spiti deputy commissioner, principal secretary (Tourism), state pollution board, Border Road Organisation and others in a case pertaining to littering near the Atal Tunnel. The construction of the tunnel was completed by the Border Road Organisation under the Union ministry of defence.
