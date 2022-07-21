Haryana likely to have policy on overhead cables’ installation

The Haryana government is likely to have a policy on laying of overhead electricity wires in the state.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the state’s counsel sought time to consider suggestions in this regard put forth during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated in 2016 on media reports of high voltage wires posing threat to people in large parts of the state.

During the hearing, the state government had told the court that several steps have been taken by the authorities to shift 33 KV and 11 KV electric lines. It was also informed that the concerned departments, namely, UHBVNL and DHBVNL, have issued certain instructions for issuance of notices to the owners for the removal of unauthorised structures erected under/adjacent to the lines/wires and also for removal of illegal encroachments/constructions.

However, the amicus curiae in the matter, Anil Malhotra pointed out that the ground is “alarming” in the sense that several school buildings, hospitals and industries, etc. are existing under the high tension/low tension electric lines. There is no mechanism requiring the authorities concerned to withhold or grant permission in case the construction is coming up under the high-tension electricity supply lines. He had suggested that various departments of the state government such as the electricity, health, industries and education, etc. should sit together and frame some statutory rules/instructions or policies to ensure that the problem does not recur.

Reacting to the suggestions put forth, the state’s counsel had submitted that the departments concerned would consider the matter and sought time to apprise the court of the decision by the adjourned date of December 7.