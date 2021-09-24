Union finance minister pats Haryana govt for fiscal prudence during Covid pandemic

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana has been consciously making efforts and managing its fiscal affairs in an objective way, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

“Haryana has been managing its finances very well. It made no additional borrowing during the pandemic,” Sitharaman said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Also read: Khattar assures Centre of effective steps against stubble burning

The finance minister attended a seminar at Panchkula that was organised by the BJP as part of its 20-day-long Sewa and Samarpan programmes to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

She said Haryana is one of the states that did not use its additional borrowing limits during the pandemic.

Responding to a question, Sitharaman said that the rise in revenue receipts was a clear indication that the Indian economy is back on track.

Earlier, she met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio.