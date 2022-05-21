Haryana man booked for raping 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana
The Moti Nagar police on Thursday booked a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Ludhiana around three-and-a-half months ago.
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh of Kurukshetra.
In her complaint, the victim, who is a resident of Mundian Kalan, stated that the accused is a distant relative. She had met him at a wedding in December 2021, where they had exchanged phone numbers.
On February 7, Jatinder called and asked her to meet him. He picked her up in his car from near her house and took her to a hotel in Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, where he raped and threatened her to keep mum.
ASI Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the girl was initially scared to tell anyone about what had happend. On April 30, she mustered up the courage to tell her parents about it, who lodged a complaint with the police. A rape case has been registered and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Five services for Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran allottees start
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched five exclusive services of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran which he said are aimed to give a new impetus to the state government's ease of living goal. Khattar said they have simplified the procedure of reallocation of assets. Under this, some unnecessary processes such as application for re-allotment, OTP, etc have been eliminated.
AAP should shun petty politics, release Haryana’s water share: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi should shun petty politics over water and insist that its own government in Punjab releases Haryana's share of 3.5 million acre foot of Ravi Beas waters by constructing the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.
Ludhiana: Live streaming of CCTV footage at ICCC begins
The direct feeding of footage from over 1,400 CCTV cameras installed across the city has started at the Integrated Command and Control Centre established at the municipal corporation's Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar. The ICCC has been established at a cost of ₹35.96 crore under the safe city project, which was earlier under the police, but was taken over by MC due to non-maintainence of cameras. Night vision cameras will also be installed under the project.
‘Organs of approximately 90% accident victims can be donated’
About two lakh patients suffer from kidney ailments and despite being eligible for a transplant, only about 6,000 are lucky enough to get kidney for the transplant operation, said Dr Mayank Somani, MD and CEO Apollomedics hospital in a press conference on Friday. Approximately over one lakh people need cornea transplant but only 25,000 are able to receive it, he said.
PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled: Centre superintendent of govt school, Ayali Khurd, gets police protection
Four days after the PSEB Class 10 maths exam of 252 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, was cancelled, the centre superintendent who accused three teachers of facilitating cheating has been given police protection. Vinod had also submitted applications seeking security with the district education office and examination controller of GSSS, Ayali Khurd. What had happened High drama was witnessed on Monday after Kumar accused the three teachers of helping students cheat.
