Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana man falls prey to 'sextortion', pays 5.35 lakh to blackmailer; probe on

Haryana man falls prey to 'sextortion', pays 5.35 lakh to blackmailer; probe on

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 11, 2023 07:50 PM IST

The caller threatened the complainant that he would be implicated in the case and asked him to pay some money to clear his name. The victim transferred ₹51,000 to the caller but he kept demanding more money.

A man ended up paying 5.35 lakh to a cyber fraudster who claimed to be a Delhi Police officer and threatened to implicate him in a case of fraud, officials said on Saturday.

All this while, the victim did not realise that the man demanding money from him was also part of the woman's gang. (REPRESENTATIVE )
All this while, the victim did not realise that the man demanding money from him was also part of the woman's gang. (REPRESENTATIVE )

The matter came to light after the victim, aged around 25 and a resident of Ambala Cantonment, lodged a complaint at Cyber Crime police station here on Saturday.

Also Read| Mumbai man falls prey to sextortion scam, loses over 3 lakh

The man received a video call on WhatsApp around 10 pm on February 9 from a woman who was naked. He spoke to her for a while but blocked her number and switched off his phone as he grew suspicious, according to the complaint.

On February 10, the victim received a WhatsApp call from another number. The caller, who claimed to be a Delhi Police officer, told him that a woman who was making nude videos and defrauding people had been arrested and his video had also been found on her mobile phone, the police said.

The caller threatened the complainant that he would be implicated in the case and asked him to pay some money to clear his name. The victim transferred 51,000 to the caller but he kept demanding more money. The scammer managed to extort 5.35 lakh from the complainant, they said.

All this while, the victim did not realise that the man demanding money from him was also part of the woman's gang.

Later, the victim approached the police. On the basis of his complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana ambala
haryana ambala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out