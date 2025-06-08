Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Man hacks wife to death in Sirsa

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 08, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Police said the accused attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon while they were sleeping in an open area of their house

A 35-year-old woman was brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon by her husband in the early hours of Saturday at Rampura Dhillon village in Sirsa.

Rohtash has been arrested and is being interrogated to determine the motive behind the crime. (HT File)
Rohtash has been arrested and is being interrogated to determine the motive behind the crime. (HT File)

Police said the accused, Rohtash, attacked his wife, Maya Devi, with a sharp-edged weapon while they were sleeping in an open area of their house, severing her head.

According to Raj Kumar, in-charge of Nathusari Chopta police station, the couple’s two sons, aged 18 and 16, were asleep on the first floor at the time of the incident.

“Around 4 am, Rohtash attacked the woman with the shar edged weapon and then informed police and the village sarpanch. Prima facie, it appears to be a result of a family dispute,” said Kumar. Rohtash, a labourer, and Maya Devi, who ran a grocery shop from home, were described by villagers as a happily married couple for years.

Rohtash has been arrested and is being interrogated to determine the motive behind the crime.

The victim’s body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Police are awaiting statements from the woman’s parents before registering an FIR.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Man hacks wife to death in Sirsa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On