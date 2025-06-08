Haryana: Man hacks wife to death in Sirsa

A 35-year-old woman was brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon by her husband in the early hours of Saturday at Rampura Dhillon village in Sirsa. Rohtash has been arrested and is being interrogated to determine the motive behind the crime. (HT File)

Police said the accused, Rohtash, attacked his wife, Maya Devi, with a sharp-edged weapon while they were sleeping in an open area of their house, severing her head.

According to Raj Kumar, in-charge of Nathusari Chopta police station, the couple’s two sons, aged 18 and 16, were asleep on the first floor at the time of the incident.

“Around 4 am, Rohtash attacked the woman with the shar edged weapon and then informed police and the village sarpanch. Prima facie, it appears to be a result of a family dispute,” said Kumar. Rohtash, a labourer, and Maya Devi, who ran a grocery shop from home, were described by villagers as a happily married couple for years.

Rohtash has been arrested and is being interrogated to determine the motive behind the crime.

The victim’s body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Police are awaiting statements from the woman’s parents before registering an FIR.