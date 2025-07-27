Haryana man killed, four others injured as truck overturns in Kangra

A man died and four others were injured after a truck carrying devotees overturned at Khooni Mor in Kangra district on Saturday. A man died and four others were injured after a truck carrying devotees overturned at Khooni Mor in Kangra district on Saturday. (Representational image)

The devotees from Haryana were going to Mata Jwalamukhi temple to organise langar. The deceased has been identified as Baldev Singh, hailing from Sirsa. According to the police, the brakes of the truck failed after which the driver jumped out in panic and the truck overturned. The injured have been sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to police, 25 devotees from Sirsa were going towards Mata Jwalamukhi temple in Kangra. All these people in a truck had to organize langar there. When their truck reached Chintapurni-Jwalamukhi road, the truck went out of control near Dhaliara.

The injured devotees were taken to Chintpurni Civil Hospital and Dehra Civil Hospital.

One missing after car plunges into river

One person went missing while another injured after a car fell into the Pabbar river near Badhiyara bridge in the Rohru subdivision of Shimla district on Saturday morning. There were two people in the car. One of the two persons was seriously injured, while the other is still missing.

According to the information, the incident took place on Saturday morning when the car reached near Gadiyara bridge from Rohru.The driver suddenly lost control of the car due to which the car broke the railing of the bridge and fell into the river.

Hitendra and Sanjeev Kumar were in the car. Hitendra was rescued by the local people and first taken to Rohru hospital. Seeing the critical condition of the injured, he was referred to Shimla. His condition remains critical.

The missing man is identified as Sanjeev Kumar, both hailing from Chirgaon in Shimla district.