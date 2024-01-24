close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana minister Anil Vij pays tributes to Netaji on his birth anniversary

Haryana minister Anil Vij pays tributes to Netaji on his birth anniversary

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 24, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that there is no comparison to the contribution made by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during the Independence movement.

The minister said this while paying tributes to Netaji on his birth anniversary at Subhash Park in Ambala Cantonment.

Vij mentioned that the first flag in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was hoisted by Netaji and said that unlike earlier when every other facility was named after Gandhi-Nehru family, he named this park after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Today, we all remember him. He left, where did he go, how did he go, governments could not figure out, but if he had been here after Independence, the country could have a different look,” he said.

