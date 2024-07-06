Haryana minister cracks whipon ‘non-performing’ officials

Haryana’s urban local bodies minister Subash Sudha warned “non performing” officials of action while reviewing the works of civic bodies on Friday. Haryana’s urban local bodies minister Subash Sudha. (Sourced)

“Action will be taken against any officer or employee found lacking in work,” warned Sudha, while chairing a review meeting of development works with the officials of all the civic bodies of the state on Friday at Red Bishop, Sector 1, Panchkula.

“I am visiting all the bodies of the state. If I get any complaint, I will reach that place even at night,” said Sudha asking the officials to pull up their socks.

The ‘warning’ to the “non performing” officials comes as the Bharatiya Janta Party is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections.

Sudha said, “On visiting many cities of the state, complaints of non-performance are coming to fore. In many places lax arrangements have been noticed. There is a dire need to improve these shortcomings and arrangements.”

Pulling up the officials for delay in getting the road gullies cleaned, Sudha said, “Even when the instructions were given to get the drains cleaned by inviting tenders by June 13, some civic bodies have not completed this work till date and the monsoon season has arrived. Cities will be waterlogged leaving the residents inconvenienced.”

Highlighting the “casual” attitude of the officials, Sudha, pointed out, “The tender for door to door garbage collection is given annually. It is a big negligence that the tender is two months late even after the department employees are aware of this.” Sudha instructed the officials to improve this system.

Officers should pay attention to online portals

The minister said, “Every family in the city need civic bodies for various reasons, including paying tax, getting propery IDs, to complain regarding cleaning. He said that people has to hassle for these small works. This is not good.”

He said that the vision of the former chief minister Manohar Lal and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has been to end corruption in the state. “Due to this reason portals were created for online work. If the officers pay attention to these portals, then people will not have to make rounds of the department,” added Sudha.

Employees to get all withheld benefits: Minister

“If any employee of the department has any promotion or other withheld benefits, then all those benefits will be given to them,” said the ULB minister.

He directed the department’s senior officials to release the benefits of the employees, adding, “If even after that any employee did not get his benefit, then he/she can meet him directly.”