Haryana minister issues notices to 11 depts for erring officials

: Taking strict note of the absence of officials from the monthly meeting of the district grievances committee in Kurukshetra, Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta on Thursday issued notices to the heads of 11 departments, whose employees did not attend the meeting.

“Nobody has the right to make mockery of the grievances committee meeting and I am going to take strict action about it,” the minister said after some officials were not present in the meeting to respond to the complaints.

Presiding over the monthly meeting of district public relations and grievance redressal committee in Kurukshetra, the minister directed the officers of the department to mark parking lots in the premises of all government buildings and on both sides of roads.

He redressed 11 out of 14 public issues on the spot and directed the officers to resolve the other 3 issues at the earliest. Most of these problems were related to encroachments and drainage system.

As per information, officials of around 11 departments were not present in the meeting and the minister has written to the head of departments to ensure that all the officials attend the meetings.

The minister also asked the Kurukshetra deputy commissioner to seek an explanation from the absentees by sending them show-cause notices.

The minister said that the officials should take these meetings seriously and also issued strict directions that all officials of the district administration should reach at least 10 minutes before the schedule for the meeting.

He also issued strict directions to officials of different departments to ensure people do not face problems while parking their vehicles at the government offices.