Haryana minister skips meeting in Ambala amid farmers’ protest

Haryana education and tourism minister Kanwar Pal, who was scheduled to chair a meeting of the public grievances cell at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala on Monday, had to skip the event amid protest by farmers opposing the agriculture laws.

Pal was not available for comments, but deputy commissioner Vikram Singh said that the minister couldn’t attend “due to unavoidable reasons”. This was the first meeting of the committee since chief minister Manahor Lal Khattar’s second term started in November 2019.

Rakesh Bains, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “We won’t allow politicians of the ruling party to conduct public programmes in the state.”

Heavy security arrangements were in place as farmers’ union had already announced the protest and had started gathering around 200 metres away from the venue in the morning.

The protest was largely peaceful, other than when an ambulance bound for Kalka Chowk coming from Agresen Chowk got stuck due to the barricades at Bal Bhawan. As police tried to maintain peace, some of the protesters broke the barricades and also received minor injuries.

Chaos was seen on roads leading to the Bhawan as barbed wires were placed on the barricades. Buses, especially those bound for bus stand or Hisar Road, were forced to stop at Polytechnic Chowk and passengers had to walk for kilometres in the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, the DC chaired the committee meeting at police rest house, where he received 12 complaints. “All the complaints were marked to the concerned officials for further action,” he said.