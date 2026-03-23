Haryana: MLAs involved in cross-voting should resign, says Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupider Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress leadership would take action against five MLAs, who were allegedly involved in the cross-voting during the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections. Opposition leader Bhupider Singh Hooda at the residence of Badli MLA Kuldeep Vats on Sunday. (Sourced)

Interacting with reporters in Bhiwani after visiting a private hospital and enquiring about the health of former Bhiwani MP Jagbir Singh, Hooda said the party had issued show-causes notices to the five MLAs. “These MLAs betrayed the public mandate. They should tender their resignation and re-contest. The public is ready to teach them a lesson. Our party is united. The BJP’s attempts to win the election by using all tactics have been foiled by our MLAs,” he added.

Regarding four invalid votes from Congress MLAs, Hooda termed the returning officer’s role as “biased”.

Earlier in the day, he visited Badli MLA Kuldeep Vats’ residence to be with the MLA’s newlywed cousins and their partners. Hooda said he could not attend the wedding programme due to the Rajya Sabha election.

Talking to mediapersons, Vats said, “There is no question of quitting the Congress. Some people spread rumours that Deepender Hooda and I are not on the same page. I had raised my voice so that the high command can take action against traitors.”

Meanwhile, Hooda said that the BJP government was responsible for the shortage of cooking gas in Haryana.