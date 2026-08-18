Haryana MP Bhatia among BJP general secretaries

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named Haryana Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Bhatia as one of its eight national general secretaries. Bhatia, who has a strong grassroots connect and known for election management, has a long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Haryana Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Bhatia (right) during his meeting with Union power minister Khattar in Panipat on Monday.

He was BJP’s Karnal MP during the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. The seat was vacated for former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who eventually won in 2024.

After the appointment, Bhatia on Monday met Union power minister Khattar in Panipat. BJP’s Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Satish Poonia, has also been appointed as national general secretary. Similarly, Arun Yadav, also found space in the social media team as co-convener.