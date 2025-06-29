Haryana: MP report card | One year of 18th Lok Sabha

Name: Varun Chaudhary I achieved 100% attendance in the House in the first year. The exposure has been exceptional, said Varun Chaudhary. (HT)

Age: 45

Party: Indian National Congress

Constituency: Ambala (reserved)

Electoral record: How many times he has won: First-time MP

House record

Attendance: 100%

Number of questions he asked: 22

Special mentions: 1

Debates he participated in: 6

Private member’s bills: 0

Committee membership: Nominated as member of department related standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice and consultative committee for ministry of health and family welfare

How he used MPLAD funds:

Total funds available: ₹5.17 crore

Recommended amount: ₹4.62 crore

Unspent funds: ₹55 lakhs

Where was the money used: Construction of toilet blocks, community centres and halls, roads, link roads, pathways, improvement of power distribution infrastructure, street lights

Quote: Sometimes discussions on the bills turn into debates on the functioning of the department concerned. This needs to be checked

‘Need to reverse trend of shrinking House sittings’

Debutant Lok Sabha MP Varun Chaudhary of the Congress is one of the most promising lawmakers from Haryana. HT takes a look at the first-time MP’s one-year journey in the House, and his future plans.

How would you describe your first-year experience?

I achieved 100% attendance in the House in the first year. The exposure has been exceptional. Though being a 2019 MLA, I already had legislative experience but as an MP I encountered fresh challenges pertaining to rules and time limitations. It’s actually a shift from the state list to the Union and concurrent list.

What was the high point of the year for you personally, or your party in the House?

I witnessed constitutional amendments. I was nominated as co-convenor for Haryana in the Lok Sabha by my party.

Are you satisfied with the number of sittings of the Lok Sabha?

It’s sad that the annual number of sittings of the Lok Sabha have gone down in the last few years. This trend needs to be reversed. Also, sometimes the discussion on the bills turn into debates on the functioning of the department and it goes unchecked by the Chair. Earlier, mediapersons used to witness the proceedings while sitting in the chamber but now they get live feed as chosen by the LS secretariat. There are more than 40 cameras in the chamber and the feed is shared selectively which is not good for our democracy.

What is the most effective way to raise issues of public importance in the House?

We have tools like the question hour, the zero-hour, rule 377, discussion on budget, general discussion on President’s address, private member bill etc for raising the voice of the constituents.

What difference have you made to your constituency in the last one year and what do you plan to do in the remaining term as MP?

I have raised a number of issues relating to my constituency. Through MPLAD, although the amount is meagre, I have recommended development works for my constituency. DISHA meetings are held to streamline the implementation of the project/programs/schemes funded by the central government.

