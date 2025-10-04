Haryana: New criminal laws to ensure speedy justice, says home minister

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the enactment of three new criminal laws will simplify the justice process and make it time-bound, promising that by 2026, any FIR registered will be resolved within three years on average. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini felicitates Union home minister Amit Shah with a safa during the state-level exhibition on new criminal laws in Kurukshetra on Friday. (PTI)

Shah was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a week-long exhibition on the three new criminal laws in Kurukshetra.

He said that the new laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-2023 — passed by Parliament in May 2023 — are going to transform the criminal justice system in the country and have already delivered swift justice and eliminated “tareekh pe tareekh”(repeated adjournments) in courts.

The exhibition, initially scheduled to end on October 5, has been extended till October 11 by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, with shows scheduled at 11am, 2pm and 4pm, said Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

In his nearly 25-minute address, Shah said Haryana’s conviction rate has doubled from 40% under the old laws to 80% under the new framework. “Within one year of implementation, 53% of criminal cases filed across the country have had chargesheets within 60 days and 65% within 90 days. The state leads with 71% chargesheets filed within 60 days and 83% within 90 days,” he said.

Shah also cited notable cases, including a murder conviction within 112 days in Yamunanagar and a rape case resolved within 19 days in Panipat, as evidence of the laws’ success.

“We have introduced provisions based on three principles — citizen first, dignity first and justice first. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the most significant reform of the 21st century in India’s criminal justice system,” Shah said.

“Ab hamari police dande ki jagah, data par kaam kar rahi hai aur third-degree ki jagah scientific evidence ke aadhar par (Instead of using force, our police now operate on data, and instead of using third-degree, they rely on scientific evidence). The five pillars — police, prisons, judiciary, prosecution, and forensics — have been integrated online. Forensic examination is now mandatory in crimes attracting a punishment of seven years or more,” Shah added.

The Union minister also praised CM Saini, stating that government jobs in Haryana are being awarded to deserving youth based on merit through a transparent process without “kharchi-parchi.”

He also commended former chief minister and Union cabinet colleague Manohar Lal Khattar, who was not present at the event, for focusing on unbiased development, noting that earlier only two districts were prioritised.

Concluding his address, Shah urged citizens to buy ‘swadeshi’ products this Diwali to contribute to PM Modi’s vision of making India the world’s largest economy by 2047.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹825 crore, including five nursing colleges built at a cost of ₹262.51 crore, 84 residences at Police Lines in Jind, a PWD rest house and block in Narnaul, and 11 new projects worth ₹562.49 crore.

Cabinet ministers Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Arvind Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Arti Singh Rao, and Gaurav Gautam, BJP state president Mohan Lal Kaushik, MPs Naveen Jindal and Kartikeya Sharma, and senior officials including chief principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar and additional chief secretary (Home) Sumita Mishra were present at the event.