Haryana: Nod to bill for honourable disposal of body, Hisar metropolitan development authority

The assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to provide for a new legal structure for coordinated and integrated urban governance through establishment of Hisar metropolitan development authority. The state already has constituted such metropolitan development authorities in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonepat. The assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to provide for a new legal structure for coordinated and integrated urban governance through establishment of Hisar metropolitan development authority. (HT photo)

The statement of objects and reasons of the Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority Bill said rapid growth of Hisar metropolitan area and its emergence as a nucleus for economic development has thrown up challenges in urban governance, infrastructure deficit, decentralised decision making, and independently created townships which if ignored can affect the quality of life and well-being of the citizens of Hisar.

It further said this growth has led to gaps in integrated urban planning and infrastructure development. The emergence of Hisar as a metropolitan city has brought about problems of mobility and sustainability of the urban environment that goes beyond the limits of the legally defined city limits. The existing legal architecture for governance of the Hisar metropolitan area has several shortcomings that need to be addressed. Need has been felt for a coordinated and integrated development structure with smooth interface between various departments to avoid overlap in the functional and operational responsibilities besides functional empowerment in administrative and financial structures at the local level.

The assembly also passed the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill, 2024, which was introduced in the House last week. The bill was deferred on Monday after objections by opposition MLAs. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill keeping in view the right and dignity of a dead person, nobody should be allowed to raise any demand or bait for pursuing any demands by way of any protest or agitation by not performing the timely last rites of a dead body. It has become necessary to ensure that no person himself uses or allows the use of a dead body for remonstration of any kind,” it said.

The House also passed the Haryana Consolidation of Project Land (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2024. The principal Act provided for making special provisions to consolidate left out pockets of land for setting up a project and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Haryana Appropriation (number 2) Bill, 2024 to provide for the appropriation out of the consolidated fund of the state of all money required to meet the grants made by the legislative assembly and expenditure charged on the consolidated fund of the state was also passed. The 2024-25 budget estimates were thus approved by the assembly with the passage of this bill and the government will be able to the draw money after the governor gives his assent to the bill.