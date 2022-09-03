Haryana number 2 in terms of murder, rapes: Hooda cites NCRB data
Congress leader Hooda said the latest crime statistics released by the NCRB has revealed the truth about the crime situation in the state
: Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the state now has the dubious distinction of being ranked number two nationally in terms of murders and rapes as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data.
The leader of opposition in a statement said the latest crime statistics released by the NCRB has revealed the truth about the crime situation in the state.
“Haryana has overtaken big states in terms of comparative crime rate. As per the NCRB report, Haryana ranked second in the country with a murder rate of 3.8. The crime rate of Haryana is two and a half times higher than a big state like UP,” Hooda said.
The former CM said that NCRB report stated that 1,716 rape cases were reported in Haryana within a year and there are five incidents of rape every day in the state.
Haryana also ranked second countrywide with a 12.3 per cent rape rate. Similarly, 3,724 kidnapping cases were reported in 2021. That’s an average of 10 cases of kidnapping every day. With a kidnapping rate of 12 per cent, Haryana ranks third in the country after Assam and Orissa, Hooda said.
“If we talk about crimes against scheduled castes, then 1,628 cases were reported within a year. Haryana ranked sixth among 28 states with a crime rate of 31.8 per cent,” the leader of opposition said. ENDS
