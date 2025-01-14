Haryana: Officials neglecting complaints on CM Window get warning

Additional principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Saket Kumar on Tuesday said action will be taken against officers and employees who neglect complaints received on the CM Window. Chairing a review meeting of nodal officers of the CM Window, additional principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Saket Kumar took cognisance of a complaint related to the Charkhi Dadri district and sought an explanation from the additional deputy commissioner. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Chairing a review meeting of nodal officers of the CM Window, Kumar directed the officers of the citizen resource information department to improve their score within the next 15 days and submit a report to the chief minister’s office.

He took cognisance of a complaint related to the Charkhi Dadri district and sought an explanation from the additional deputy commissioner. Complaints pertaining to the animal husbandry department, women and child development department and citizen resource information department were taken up during the meeting. Special officer to CM Rakesh Sandhu was also present.