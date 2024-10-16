Haryana Open 2024: Defending champion Jairaj, Angad to vie for top honours

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will be staging the Haryana Open 2024 at the Panchkula Golf Club from Thursday to Sunday. The four-day tournament carries a prize purse of ₹1 crore. The Pro-Am event will be played on Wednesday. The field at the sixth edition of the Haryana Open will feature 123 professionals and three amateurs. (Getty Images)

The field at the sixth edition of the Haryana Open will feature 123 professionals and three amateurs. The leading Indian professionals in the field are TATA Steel PGTI ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Angad Cheema, Rahil Gangjee, Shaurya Binu, Aman Raj, Udayan Mane and defending champion Jairaj Singh Sandhu, to name a few.

Besides Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema and Jairaj Singh Sandhu, the other notable names representing the tricity at the event are those of Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Amrit Lal, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal, Ranjit Singh, Amritinder Singh, as well as Panchkula’s Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill and American Dominic Piccirillo.

Three amateurs Arjunveer Shishir, Jujhar Singh and Manyaveer Bhadoo, participating in the tournament, are all from the Panchkula Golf Club (PGC).

PGC general manager Col A S Dhillon said, “We at the Panchkula Golf Club are proud to host the country’s leading professionals at a PGTI event for the seventh year in succession and the Haryana Open for the second year in succession. We are confident that all our efforts to provide the best playing conditions will make it a memorable experience for the professionals at the PGC this week.”