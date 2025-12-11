Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Haryana orders statewide fire safety audit of nightclubs, bars and pubs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 07:54 am IST

An official spokesperson said that taking note of the Goa incident, the FCR stressed the need for heightened vigilance and enforcement of safety regulations in Haryana

Following the Goa nightclub fire incident, the Haryana government has ordered an immediate fire safety audit of nightclubs, bars, pubs and other entertainment venues with dance floors across the state. The directions have been issued by financial commissioner, revenue (FCR) and disaster management Sumita Misra.

At least 25 people, five of them tourists, died in a fire at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, a popular nightclub in Goa’s Arpora on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (File)
All deputy commissioners have been directed to immediately undertake comprehensive fire safety audits of nightclubs, bars, pubs and similar establishments that host large public gatherings. The audits are to be carried out strictly in accordance with the provisions of the National Building Code, 2016, and the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022. Officials have been given a seven-day deadline to complete the audits and submit their reports.

The inspections will focus on verifying the availability and proper functioning of emergency exit doors, adequacy of fire-fighting arrangements, validity of licenses and permissions, and overall adherence to prescribed fire and life safety norms. Dr Misra has made it clear that any violations or deficiencies found during these audits must be addressed without delay and will invite strict action as per law, the spokesperson said.

Deputy commissioners have been instructed to submit detailed reports of the audits, along with information on action taken or proposed to be taken, within seven days. The exercise, according to the FCR, is aimed at strengthening the state’s fire safety preparedness and ensuring that public places in Haryana do not become vulnerable to avoidable and tragic incidents.

