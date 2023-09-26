Haryana: Pay full property tax by Sept 30, get 15% discount

The Haryana government is offering a 15% discount to owners of urban properties who make full payments of property tax for 2023-24 by September 30. A spokesperson of the urban local bodies department said that if there are any errors in the urban property tax assessment, then property owners can online rectify them at https://ulbharyana.gov.in/. After addressing the errors, they should proceed to verify the property data.

