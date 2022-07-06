Haryana Police bust arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan, 2 held

The Haryana Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan’s Kathaul village and arrested two persons, including the key supplier of illegal arms.

A police spokesperson said that the key arms supplier was identified as Bilaal, a resident of Kathaul village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The police team recovered three country-made pistols and a machine used in the manufacturing of illegal weapons from his factory. Apart from this, his co-accused identified as Sakeel of Salahedi was also nabbed along with two guns of .312 bore, one pistol and 50 cartridges.

The illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted following the interrogation of two arms suppliers, Gurvinder and Manjeet, who were arrested in Nuh district on July 4.