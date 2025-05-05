Haryana Police head constable booked for dowry harassment, deceitful marriage in UP’s Bareilly

A head constable of the Haryana Police has been booked on charges of deceitfully marrying a government school teacher, demanding dowry and subjecting her to physical abuse, police said on Sunday. According to the FIR lodged on May 1 at Kankarkheda police station, the accused allegedly forced her into a car, brought her to Meerut,and abandoned her at her parents’ home. (iStock)

The complainant is a government assistant teacher from Bareilly district.

In 2023, she married Rahul, a resident of Muzaffarnagar and posted as a head constable at the Haryana Police Headquarters in Gurugram, they said.

Soon after the marriage, her husband began demanding more dowry, would get drunk, and beat her, she complained. She also accused her brother-in-law and mother-in-law of mentally and physically harassing her.

Nearly a year into the marriage, the woman discovered that her husband had already been married four times before, she claimed.

She claimed that he was planning to marry another woman and when she opposed this, he again beat her, resulting in a miscarriage.

Based on her complaint, police booked head constable Rahul and two of his family members.

Meerut city superintendent of police Ayush Vikram Singh told PTI, “This appears to be a marital dispute. Both parties were counselled earlier, but the process failed. An FIR has now been lodged based on the woman’s complaint.”