Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana Police host road safety quiz

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 25, 2024 07:02 AM IST

The DGP said that road safety is a serious issue and due to lack of information about safe driving, people often become victims of road accidents

Over 44 lakh students participated in the state police-organised “All Haryana road safety quiz competition-2024” on Sunday in all schools and colleges.

Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur (HT File)
Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur (HT File)

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said, “Students are the most powerful medium to create awareness about road safety and traffic rules.”

The DGP said that road safety is a serious issue and due to lack of information about safe driving, people often become victims of road accidents.

“Road safety depends on driver, vehicle and road quality. The role of the driver is the most important of these. Lack of driving skills is the main cause of accidents and awareness about it is very important,” said the DGP.

He said that various quiz competitions were also organised to raise awareness about road safety rules among children. Road safety knowledge centres and clubs were established in all schools, colleges and universities, he added.

