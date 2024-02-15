 Haryana Police issue fresh travel advisory - Hindustan Times
Haryana Police issue fresh travel advisory

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 15, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Police said that people planning to go to Delhi from Chandigarh should travel via Panchkula, Barwala, Dosarka , Barara, Babain, Ladwa, and Pipli-Kurukshetra or Panchkula, Barwala, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Ladwa, Indri, and Karnal.

The Haryana Police on Wednesday again issued a fresh travel advisory in view of the farmers’ agitation due to which vehicular traffic between Chandigarh and Delhi has been diverted at various places.

The commuters from Delhi to Chandigarh can reach their destination via Karnal, Indri, Ladwa, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Barwala, Panchkula, or Karnal, Pipli, Ladwa, Babain, Barara, Dosarka, Barwala, Panchkula.

The commuters from Hisar and Sirsa can reach Panchkula via Kaithal (152-D), Pehwa, via Kurukshetra, Babain, Barara, Dosarka, Barwala. Similarly, commuters coming from Rewari, Narnaul, and Jind can reach Panchkula from Kaithal via Pehwa, Kurukshetra, Ladwa, Babain, Barara, and Dosarka.

Police said that in case of any difficulty, people should contact Dial-112.

“The Haryana Police appeals to the public to use the railway route as a precautionary measure for travelling to Punjab because of the announcement of the Delhi march by farmer organisations,” the police said in a statement.

