Haryana Police lob teargas shells at Shambhu border to prevent Punjab farmers’ Dilli Chalo march

Haryana Police on Tuesday lobbed teargas shells to prevent Punjab farmers from entering the state at Shambhu border for the Dilli Chalo march after a meeting with Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive. Farmers at Shambhu on the Patiala-Ambala border for their Dilli Chalo march on Tuesday morning. (PTI Photo)

The police repeatedly warned the farmers before resorting to the teargas shelling to bring the situation under control. They had conducted a mock drill in the area on Monday, too.

The farmers plan to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali borders. Many farmers along with their tractor-trolleys began the march around 10am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via Shambhu border. Another group is moving towards the national capital from Mehal Kalan in Sangrur through Khanauri border.

Bohar Singh Rupian, the Faridkot district Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president, said: “105 tractor-trolleys have left for the Khanauri border to enter Haryana, where police have put up barricades to stop us. 25 more tractor-trailers left this morning and more than a dozen will leave by the afternoon.”

Farmers from south Malwa districts of Fazilka, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga, Muktsar, Bathinda and Mansa, which is the hub of many agrarian movements in Punjab, left in groups to gather near Shambhu and Khanauri.

A significant number of farmers left for the Shambhu border from Moga, Bathinda and Muktsar districts on Tuesday morning.

BKU (Sidhupur) senior leader Kaka Singh Kotda asked the farmers to stay in the groups and be part of the march.

Doaba farmers head for Haryana border

Farmers from five organizations, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), Doaba Kisan Welfare Committee, BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Kisan Sangharsh Committee Kot Budha, are participating in the protest from Punjab’s Doaba region.

Manjit Singh of Doaba Kisan Welfare Committee said few farmers left for Delhi and reached Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday evening but the majority of them left early on Tuesday.

“We are fighting for our genuine demands and are going to take this protest to a logical conclusion this time as the Centre had earlier committed a fraud by backtracking from its promises made with farmer unions in 2021,” he said.

Manjit Singh Rai, the president of BKU Doaba, said no matter which faction is leading the protest, the concern is that they are taking up serious demands of farmers.

Villagers have arranged langars on the Jalandhar-Panipat national highway at several places.