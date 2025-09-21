Haryana police reunite missing girl with family

The Haryana Police on Saturday said that its anti-human trafficking unit has reunited a 17-year-old missing girl from Hisar, with the family. The Haryana Police on Saturday said that its anti-human trafficking unit has reunited a 17-year-old missing girl from Hisar, with the family. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a spokesperson of Haryana police, the 17-year-old girl Harshita, a resident of Hisar went missing on September 28 last year and two days later her mother filed a missing complaint with Azad Nagar police in Hisar.

“The family made every possible effort to trace her but the efforts went in vain. Later the case was transferred to the anti-human trafficking unit and its officials scrutinised several CCTV cameras, social media platforms and analysed technical tools. Searches were carried out in orphanages and child protection homes in Haryana and neighbouring states,” said the spokesperson.

He said that they made an appeal on social media about Harshita and they received a tipoff that the girl was seen in the Moti Bagh area of Delhi.

“Acting swiftly, the police team made tireless efforts to recover the girl from the slum settlements of Nanakpura, Delhi on September 19,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said that the girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee as per due legal process, where counseling was also provided. She was later presented before court and following a medical examination, the girl was handed over to her family.