Haryana Police have sought details of the residents of the state who were aboard the Legend Airways charter flight sent back from France over suspicions of human trafficking. Haryana Police seek details of passengers aboard Legend Airways flight. (HT)

This incident has once again highlighted the issue of illegal immigration through a “donkey route”. With increasing number of such cases in Haryana, the state-level SIT, since April this year, have registered 646 cases, arrested 521 people and recovered ₹3 crores. Haryana Police have also sent requests for cancelling the passports of the 43 accused people who have illegally fled abroad.

“Illegal immigration is a cause of concern as people are being duped in the pretext of an alternative route to go abroad. An Act has also been proposed by the SIT to make the registration agents accountable and to curb illegal immigration,” said Haryana director general of police, Shatrujeet Kapur.

Cracking down on cybercrime

“With a proactive approach towards cybercrime, the Haryana Police have witnessed a significant increase in the resolution of cyber fraud cases. As a result, within 4-5 hours of a cyber fraud incident, the percentage of held funds has risen to 70%, leading to the recovery of ₹74 crore. The percentage of funds held in cyber fraud incidents increased to 29% in November 2023, up from just 10% in January. Additionally, 4,11,534 citizens have received assistance through the cyber helpline. This year, 61,493 mobile numbers linked to cybercriminals were blocked and 1,36,347 bank accounts associated with cybercriminals were frozen. Through awareness programmes, 21,25,671 individuals have been educated about cybersecurity,” DGP Kapur stated.

Kapur while addressing a press conference at the police headquarters in Panchkula, added that there is a 28.9% decrease in dacoity cases as compared to last year. He further highlighted an 18.1% reduction in robbery cases and a 3.9% drop in snatching incidents.

Priority to women’s safety: DGP

DGP Kapur stated that special teams, comprising four female officers each, have been trained by a Gurugram-based voluntary organisation to create awareness about women safety. Additionally, unique identification numbers have been affixed to autos and cabs in Haryana. Reduction is seen in crimes against women, including kidnappings (7.2%), rape (6.9%), molestation (7.9%), dowry deaths (9.5%), and dowry harassment (8.4%).