Haryana Police urge NCB to control tapentadol, pregabalin sale

Following an alarming rise in drug abuse in the districts bordering Punjab, Haryana Police have written to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to bring “Pregabalin” and “Tapentadol” drugs under the ambit of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985. “The request to the NCB follows alarming reports about the increased abuse of these drugs, originally prescribed for medical purposes in neurology, psychiatry and primary healthcare,” Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur said. (Getty image)

Haryana Police said the proposed request is not just a regulatory adjustment, but a necessary step in addressing a growing public health concern. Police said the “unchecked abuse” of “Pregabalin” and “Tapentadol” has far-reaching consequences, impacting individuals, families and society at large, as it disrupts lives, exacerbates health issues and strains healthcare resources.

“Pregabalin, an anticonvulsant, and Tapentadol, an analgesic, have unfortunately found their way into the hands of those seeking to misuse them, leading to significant health crises,” he added.

Police said the informal nickname “Budweiser” attributed to “Pregabalin” highlights its intoxicating effects, mirroring alcohol-induced states, while “Tapentadol”, considered as a stronger alternative to “Tramadol” (pain-relief medicine), is increasingly being abused, particularly by those with a history of addiction.

“This concerning trend has prompted Haryana Police to propose the reclassification of these substances under the NDPS Act, 1985,” said the Haryana Police chief, adding that current legal framework does not classify these drugs under the stringent categories of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, leading to a regulatory void in their control and distribution.

The retailers, including those with retail sale drug licenses and wholesale drug licenses, are currently authorised to sell these drugs without adhering to the strict regulations mandated for controlled substances, such as duplicate prescription issuance and prescription record maintenance, police said.

The proposed reclassification aims to bring these drugs under stricter legal scrutiny, aligning them with the rigorous standards and monitoring mechanisms outlined in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its Rules. This change is critical for enhancing oversight and control over the distribution and use of these drugs, effectively curbing their misuse and protecting public health and safety, said police.

Calling upon the government, healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical industries and community leaders to support this initiative, police said it is a collective responsibility to ensure that medications intended for healing do not become agents of harm.

“Through this proposal, police aim to establish a robust framework that effectively balances the medical necessity of these drugs with the imperative to prevent their abuse. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the public and its dedication to addressing the challenges posed by drug abuse in our society. By classifying ‘Pregabalin’ and ‘Tapentadol’ as prohibited substances under the NDPS Act, it is anticipated that a significant stride can be made towards mitigating the risks associated with their misuse.” said Kapur.