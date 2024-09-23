Haryana polls: After suppressing voice with lathis, BJP now seeking vote, says Pradeep Chaudhary

Congress candidate from Kalka constituency Pradeep Chaudhary continued his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “suppressing voices” in the last 10 years of its rule in the state. Pradeep Chaudhary, while addressing public rallies in Kalka, said arrangements need to be made for preventing the dengue from spreading. (HT Photo)

“For 10 years they rained ‘lathis’ on people of every segment of the society; be it sarpanches, farmers, employees or unemployed youth. The BJP is now seeking votes with folded hands,” alleged Chaudhary, while addressing public rallies in Kalka.

“These atrocities are fresh in people’s memory,” said the incumbent MLA from Kalka.

Chaudhary said, “Stray animals continue to injure people. But the municipal council and panchayat department are not able to remove the animals, especially from roads, markets and residential areas. Dengue is also spreading rapidly. Strong arrangements should be made for preventing the disease from spreading and people should be provided better government health facilities.”

BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma made promises of developing Kalka while addressing different public meetings in the constituency.

“We want to develop Kalka in the next five years. Panchkula and Chandigarh were formed later, but they are way ahead of us. We will not talk about what the previous MLA did or did not. We will focus only on development,” Sharma promised.

While speaking at a meeting, the BJP candidate added, “Our priority is education. We will provide quality education to the children here like we have in Chandigarh and Panchkula.”

“We will promote sports here so that children can have all-round development. For this, we will build a stadium and provide good training. There is also a need to bring good engineering colleges,” the BJP candidate added.