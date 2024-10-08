Haryana polls: Counting on Tuesday, three-tier security in place

Fifty-four days after the Election Commission (EC) kicked-off the exercise to elect the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly, the fate of 1,031 candidates and the party going to form the next government will be known on Tuesday when counting of the votes polled on October 5 will start at 8am under a three-tier security ring. Security personnel stand guard outside a strongroom ahead of the counting of votes, in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Despite being in power for the last 10 years, the ruling BJP on Monday again claimed that the party will retain power for a third consecutive term. On the other hand, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that the Congress is going to form the government with a thumping majority.

Haryana has recorded 67.90% polling during the single-phase polling on October 5. There were a total 1,031 candidates in the fray, including 101 women and 464 independents.

“We have put in place a three-tier security ring at all the counting centres,” Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal said.

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that the state has established a three-tier security system around all counting centres. While Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are stationed at the first level of security, Haryana Armed Police (HAP/IRB) officers are deployed at the second level, with district police personnel positioned at the third level. A total of approximately 12,000 police officers have been assigned to ensure security across these centres.

Apart from the BJP and the Congress, other parties contesting the assembly elections are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party.

There is a direct fight between BJP and Congress in the majority of seats even as some seats were witnessing a multi-cornered and triangular contests.

Though the majority of the exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has claimed his party, the BJP, will again form the government.

Prominent among those in the fray are chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa), Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), INLD’s Abhay Chautala (Ellenabad), JJP’s Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan), BJP’s Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund), OP Dhankar (Badli), and Congress’ Vinesh Phogat (Julana).

Among the Independents are Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt). A few rebels from both Congress and BJP have also entered the fray.

Postal ballot counting first

Haryana CEO Pankaj Agarwal stated that 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state. Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 assembly constituencies, where the counting will take place. To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by Election Commission of India.

Agarwal said that comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the counting. A total of 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at 93 counting centres. The counting centres have been put under a three-tier security cover. Central security forces have been deployed in the innermost security cover. After that, state armed police and district police personnel will be deployed to the outermost cover. Around 12,000 police personnel are on duty at the counting centres across the state.

The CEO said adequate checkpoints have been set up within a 100-metre perimeter of each counting centre. CCTV cameras have been installed in all 90 strongrooms where the EVMs are stored to closely monitor all activities. Unauthorised individuals will be restricted from entering these areas. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrance and throughout the entire premises of the counting centres to ensure comprehensive monitoring.

He stated that the counting will begin at 8 am on October 8 and the postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of electronic voting machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes.

“ Accurate information on each round of counting will be uploaded in a timely manner. On the day of the counting, the strongrooms will be opened in the presence of candidates, their authorised representatives, returning officers (ROs)/assistant returning officers (AROs), and ECI observers, with videography conducted. Furthermore, mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres,” the CEO said.

The results will be available on the Election Commission of India’s website http://results.eic.in/ and through the voter helpline app.