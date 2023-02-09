Haryana power utility officials booked for fraud in Ambala

Three officials of the Haryana power department and another man have been booked for allegedly conspiring to dispose off a complaint before the CM window by forging the signatures of a local twice.

The accused include Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) sub-divisional officer (SDO) Harish Goyal, chartered accountant (CA) Dimple, lower division clerk (LDC) Anoop Jain and Ravinder Sehgal, member, CM window grievances redressal and monitoring system.

Complainant Rohit Kumar, a resident of Jaggi Colony, had alleged that he had filed a plea in CM window in March last year against the CA for seeking ₹10,000 bribe in lieu of correction in his electricity bill.

He alleged that the CA conspired with the SDO and the member of CM window and managed to dispose off the complaint, without informing him, and after forging his signatures.

Kumar also claimed the second complaint he filed the next month also met the same fate.

The FIR was registered against the four men under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(fraudulently using as genuine any document believed to be a forged), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Baldev Nagar police station on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, several employees of the department started a two-day symbolic protest outside their office in the city, demanding that the FIR be cancelled.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The case was registered as per the allegations. The matter will be proved as per facts and action will be taken accordingly.”