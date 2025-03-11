Haryana: Preparing for competitive exams, girl ends life

A 21-year-old woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, allegedly died after consuming some poisonous substance in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul on Monday, police said. According to the police, the girl, who hailed from a village in Mahendergarh, took poison while she was seated in a park in Narnaul. The student consumed poison in a park in Narnaul. She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed.

The woman’s parents said she was under pressure due to unemployment, informed a spokesman of the Mahendergarh police.

The deceased was a graduate and had been going daily to Ateli to attend her coaching classes. “The woman did household chores and left for her coaching classes in Ateli but reached Narnaul instead that is nearly 20 km away,” the spokesman said, adding that she was rushed to a hospital in Narnaul where she died during treatment. The police have started a probe into the matter.

(Help is just a call away. Dial KIRAN at 18005990019 or SNEHA at 044-24640050)