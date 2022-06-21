Haryana promises Group-C or police jobs to Agniveers
Promising the Agniveers a “guaranteed job” in the state government, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said youths serving in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme will be given either Group-C or state police jobs after completing the four-year mandatory tour-of-duty tenure.
The CM made this announcement while addressing a state-level function organised in Bhiwani to mark International Day of Yoga.
Khattar said it is a matter of pride for Haryana youth to get a job in the Army.
“75% of the youth who will retire under the Agnipath scheme (after four years) will be given guaranteed jobs in Haryana,” said Khattar, who, a day after the new recruitment policy was unveiled by the Centre, had said the state government will give preference in jobs and other works to youth completing tenure under the Agnipath scheme.
“This (guaranteed government job) is a unique gift for Agniveers. This will increase the interest of the youth in the army,” Khattar said, applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this “radical change in the Army”.
Khattar said Agnipath is a better scheme not only for the youth but also for the army.
He said Haryana is the first state in the country to guarantee such jobs for the youth of the state.
Shortly after the announcement, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala hit out at Khattar, asking him to desist from entangling youth in such lollipops. “How will the state government create another category beyond 50% reservation,” Surjewala questioned. “The youth will again be on the street if anybody challenges the additional category of this Agnipath scheme,” he said in a tweet, asking Khattar to tell the PM to retain everyone in the army after four years and not mislead the youth.
Protests had erupted, especially in southern Haryana, against the Centre’s new recruitment policy for the armed forces, prompting Jhajjar and Mahendragarh district administrations on Monday to close all private coaching institutions. The apparent target of these closure orders was the private institutes training youths for recruitment in the armed forces and such institutes are at the centre of suspicion of the government for allegedly instigating the youth to launch anti-Agnipath stir.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics