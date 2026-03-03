Haryana proposes pink cabs, interest-free EV loans for women

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has proposed a pink cab scheme to empower women by providing driving training and interest-free loans of up to ₹10 lakh for purchasing electric vehicles. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has proposed a pink cab scheme to empower women by providing driving training and interest-free loans of up to ₹10 lakh for purchasing electric vehicles. (File photo)

Presenting the state budget in the assembly on Monday, Saini also announced a 1% rebate in motor vehicle tax for non-transport vehicles registered in the name of women and move to increase the fleet of women-exclusive buses from 273 to 500.

To overhaul the state’s healthcare infrastructure, the chief minister allocated ₹14,007.29 crore for 2026-27, marking a 32.89% increase over the previous year. The government plans to procure 70 advanced and 167 basic life support ambulances.

In a push for mental healthcare, counsellors will be appointed at every Community Health Centre (CHC) to provide services at the facility and visit local schools and colleges.

The budget also focuses on expanding specialised care. Saini proposed 18 new dialysis centres and six cath labs across Yamunanagar, Hisar, Bahadurgarh, Sonepat, Karnal, and Bhiwani. Furthermore, AMRIT pharmacy stores will be opened in all 23 district hospitals, while two drug testing labs will be established in Panchkula and Karnal.

Significant bed capacity upgrades were announced for several districts. The Faridabad district hospital will be expanded from 200 to 400 beds, while Sonepat and Rewari will see an increase to 300 beds. Construction of new buildings for hospitals in Gurugram, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri, and Jhajjar is slated to begin in 2026-27.

In the AYUSH sector, ₹135 crore has been earmarked for a new research and training building at Shri Krishna AYUSH University, alongside 25 new dispensaries across five districts. To ensure safety, ₹100 crore has been allocated to strengthen fire-fighting systems across all government health facilities.

Key highlights

Youth infrastructure: Five new youth hostels to be built in Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak, Gurugram, and Palwal at a cost of ₹50 crore.

Skill development: Two hub-and-spoke ITI clusters to be established in Sonepat and Kurukshetra under PM-SETU for ₹241 crore.

Entrepreneurship: Three state entrepreneurship development institutes to be set up; 30% seats reserved for women.

Research: A modern state skill faculty training and research centre to be established at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore.

Health expansion: 17 new primary health centres (PHCs) to be set up across eight districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad.