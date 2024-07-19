Haryana: Protesting computer operators meet CM Saini

Scores of junior programmers and data entry operators from the entire state met chief minister Nayab Saini in Karnal after some resistance on Thursday. Scores of junior programmers and data entry operators from the entire state met chief minister Nayab Saini in Karnal after some resistance on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A delegation of five-members under the banner of the Haryana Computer Professionals Sangh met Saini at the auditorium of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital, where he had reached to chair an event.

Utkarsh Kumar, a member of the union, who works at the Karnal DC office said that the delegation apprised the CM about the demands after which he arranged a meeting with senior officials in Chandigarh for Friday.

Earlier, the protesters had started marching from district secretariat to meet Saini but were stopped midway.

Later they staged a dharna near sector 12 petrol pump after a face-off with the police.

Following their sit-in, former Congress MLA Sumita Singh also reached the spot to support them. She said that it is highly unfortunate that they are not being allowed to meet him and hand over the memorandum.

Since Monday, the operators have been on an indefinite strike and protesting under the banner of the Haryana Computer Professionals Sangh near the district secretariat.

Their demands include regularisation of their services, hike in salaries, equal work for equal pay, dearness allowances and others.

State president of the union Vijay Kumar said that 2,768 employees had been working under DITS for the last 20 years, but their services were never regularised.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing strike, works at various branches of the DC offices in various districts were largely impacted.