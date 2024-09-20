Haryana: Rahul pays surprise visit to US-based Karnal youth’s family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid a surprise visit to the family of Amit Mann, a youngster from Haryana’s Karnal district who was injured in a truck accident in the US and who he met during his recent visit abroad. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with family members of US-based truck driver Amit Mann at Ghogripur village in Karnal district on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha reached Karnal’s Ghogripur village shortly after he was received on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway by former AICC secretary and Gharaunda Congress candidate Virender Rathore at 5am.

Amit, who had illegally migrated to the US, drove a truck for a living in the US and met with a major accident there. On his recent visit to the US, Rahul had met Amit and his friends and promised to meet his family back home.

During his brief visit, Rahul spoke to Amit on a video call with his surprised family watching in awe.

In a video shared by the family later, Amit expressed surprise to see Rahul at his home and the Congress leader reminded him about the promise he had made.

Rahul’s visit comes at a time when Haryana is headed for assembly elections on October 5. Illegal migration due to lack of job opportunities in Haryana is a cause of concern in the BJP-ruled state.

Villagers said Amit’s family had sold off their land to send him abroad a year and a half ago.

Rahul’s mother Biramati and his father Bir Singh said they were surprised to see Rahul at their doorstep at 5am.

“Rahul Gandhi paid a surprise visit. He told me that he had met Amit in the US and that he had promised him that he would make Amit see us on a video call. He kept his word,” said Biramati.

Amit’s brother Ravindra said, “Rahul Gandhi came to meet us and asked about our well-being. He promised to provide financial help whenever needed. We are grateful for his help.”