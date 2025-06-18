Haryana: Railway minister, Saini launch India’s largest cargo hub in Manesar

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday inaugurated the country’s biggest Gati Shakti Multi-Modal cargo terminal in Manesar, Haryana. (From left) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi during the inauguration of India’s biggest Gati Shakti Multi-Modal cargo terminal in Manesar onTuesday. (PTI)

Developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the mega facility aims to boost multimodal connectivity and streamline freight movement across the country.

Constructed at a cost of ₹117,091 million, the terminal is a joint initiative of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HRIDC) which holds a 55.4% stake, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) with 19%, and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) with 5%.

Lauding the rapid transformation of India’s railway infrastructure under the current government, the Railway minister, on the occasion, said: “In just 11 years, the annual railway budget has risen from ₹25,000 crore to ₹2.5 lakh crore. Haryana’s allocation alone jumped from ₹315 crore before 2014 to over ₹3,400 crore,” he said.

The central minister also announced that 100 new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains and 50 Namo Bharat passenger trains will be launched.

He said, additionally, work is underway to upgrade 34 Amrit Bharat stations across Haryana. The construction of 540 railway overbridges and underpasses has also been completed in the state.

Vaishnaw also confirmed full electrification of Haryana’s rail lines, and revealed plans to modernise the railway factory in Sonipat.

Stating that the 823 km of new tracks laid in Haryana surpass the rail network of the United Arab Emirates, he said that work is underway to develop 34 Amrit Bharat stations in the state.

On the occasion, chief minister Saini described the terminal as a “milestone in Haryana’s development journey” and a critical step toward realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India. “This isn’t just steel and concrete. It is a symbol of our nation’s progress,” he said.

The terminal will connect vehicle consignments from Maruti’s Manesar and Gurugram plants to 17 hubs across 380 Indian cities, as well as export destinations via ports like Pipavav and Mundra, said Saini.

Stating that Haryana has emerged as the country’s leading automobile manufacturing hub, producing nearly 50% of India’s cars, he said: “The internal railway siding built by HRIDC at Maruti is a testimony to our ‘ease of doing business’ commitment.”

Later, the CM and the union minister together flagged off the first cargo train from the terminal.

On the occasion, Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi expressed confidence that the terminal would reinforce India’s position as a global manufacturing and export hub.

“The project underscores our strong commitment to India’s Net Zero emissions target 2070. It will contribute to avoiding 175,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions, saving 60 million litres of fuel annually at full capacity, and reducing road congestion. Lowering carbon emissions remains a top priority at Maruti Suzuki. We aim to achieve this, by increasing the share of vehicle dispatches through railways to 35% by FY 2030-31,” he added.