Haryana registers 5,643 new cases, 313 from villages

Haryana recorded 5,643 Covid-19 cases, 13,486 recoveries and 112 deaths on Friday. The number of active cases further came down to 54,397.

As per a medical bulletin, the positivity rate came down to 9.83% on Friday and cumulative positivity rate was 8.53%. The recovery rate further improved to 91.53%.

The bulletin stated that 2,335 Covid positive cases have been detected in villages since May 15 and the cumulative positivity rate in the rural areas is 4.18%. The daily positivity rate in rural areas is 2.31%.

About 55,884 persons in villages have been tested using rapid antigen testing (RAT) kits. About 13,563 RAT sampling was done on Friday in villages alone and 313 persons were found infected, the bulletin said.

Health officials said Haryana Villagers General Health Check-up Scheme (HVGHCS) was started on May 15 in view of increasing number of cases being reported from villages.

The villages with high Covid load were taken up on priority. Screening of rural population is being carried out by village health screening teams and suspected cases are checked by village headquarter teams and tested for viral infection.