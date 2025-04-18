Haryana registers 54L unorganised workers on national database

The labour department of Haryana government on Thursday said that it has successfully concluded a state-wide registration drive (April 7 to April 17) aimed at bringing gig workers, platform-based workers, and other unorganised sector employees under the ambit of the e-Shram portal. “Haryana has emerged as a frontrunner in its implementation, with over 54 lakh workers registered on the portal to date,” a spokesperson said. (HT File)

Developed by the Union ministry of labour and employment, the e-Shram portal is a national database for unorganised workers, which provides formal identity and access to social security schemes. “Haryana has emerged as a frontrunner in its implementation, with over 54 lakh workers registered on the portal to date,” a spokesperson said.

During the 10-day drive, camps were organised across all districts with on-the-spot Aadhaar authentication and registration assistance. Once registered, workers become eligible for a wide range of benefits including ₹2 lakh accidental insurance under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, ₹2 lakh life insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and up to ₹5 lakh family health cover under Ayushman Bharat, depending on eligibility. In addition, they can access pension benefits of ₹3,000 per month under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana on reaching the age of 60 years.