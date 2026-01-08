Haryana: Regulator orders independent third-party audits for thermal power plants

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Wednesday directed Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) to ensure that third-party audits of each thermal power generation plant in the state is conducted. The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Wednesday directed Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) to ensure that third-party audits of each thermal power generation plant in the state is conducted. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The directions were issued during a public hearing by the power regulator on the annual revenue requirement (ARR) petitions filed by the state’s power generation and transmission companies for the coming 2026–27 financial year.

An HERC spokesperson said chairperson of the commission, Nand Lal Sharma along with members, Mukesh Garg and Shiv Kumar also directed the generating company to explore avenues for reducing borrowing costs by adopting competitive and market-linked financing options, including refinancing existing loans, to minimise interest burden and reduce impact on tariffs.

The spokesperson said the commission also directed that proper utilisation of ash generated by the thermal power plants be ensured and that an ash management committee be constituted. Emphasis was also laid on the importance of conducting safety audits for the power plants.

While HPGCL officials maintained that retired engineers from BHEL and NTPC conduct technical audits of their thermal power plants, the regulator reiterated that independent third-party audits must be carried out. It also directed HPGCL to submit details of previous audits.

HPGCL was also advised to go for a comprehensive technical audit of the generating stations by specialised agencies for identifying efficiency gaps, performance parameters and recommending measures to bring operational optimisation and cost reduction.

The regulator, the spokesperson said, also raised questions regarding the quality of coal used in the plants, to which HPGCL officials provided satisfactory explanations.

The spokesperson said that HVPN has sought an ARR of ₹2,739.96 crore for 2026–27, as against ₹2,496.58 crore this fiscal. The HPGCL has demanded ₹210.47 crore as revenue for 2026–27 financial year.

The commission also directed HVPN to ensure that loans taken for its projects are availed at the lowest possible interest rates. The transmission company was also directed to achieve a minimum savings of ₹25 crore in the next financial year.