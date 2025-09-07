Haryana: Relief material sent to Punjab flood affected areas

Ten trucks loaded with relief material were dispatched from Hisar for flood affected people of Punjab. Public works minister Ranbir Gangwa flagged off the relief trucks carrying essential supplies. Ten trucks loaded with relief material were dispatched from Hisar for flood affected people of Punjab. Public works minister Ranbir Gangwa flagged off the relief trucks carrying essential supplies.

An official spokesperson said that these consignments will be delivered to the needy in Amritsar (rural) and Tarn Taran areas of Punjab. The relief materials include food items, tents/tarpaulins, medicines and other daily essentials.

The minister said that in this hour of crisis, the people of Haryana stand in solidarity with the people of Punjab. He recalled that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced financial assistance for Punjab. Now, relief materials are being sent from various districts of Haryana to flood-affected areas of Amritsar, Firozpur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Jagraon, Moga, Khanna, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Patiala, Ropar, Batala, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Barnala, Malerkotla and Sangrur.

Speaker Kalyan donates one month salary for flood relief

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has donated his one month’s salary to the chief minister’s relief fund to support families affected by floods in the state. Kalyan said that though the government is making all efforts for relief and rescue, every section of society must also step forward to stand with those in need.

He lauded chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for extending ₹5 crore each to flood affected Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, describing the gesture as a mark of sensitivity, foresight, and commitment to public service.

The speaker also appealed to public representatives, officials, and employees to contribute at least a day’s salary, and up to a month’s pay, to maximise assistance for flood victims.