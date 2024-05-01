Haryana: Resignation of Independent MLA who joined BJP accepted after a month

More than a month after Independent MLA from Rania, Ranjit Singh tendered his resignation from the state assembly after joining the BJP on March 24, the assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday accepted the resignation. Singh, who is now the BJP candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha seat personally met the Speaker on Tuesday to verify his resignation (HT File)

Singh, who is now the BJP candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha seat personally met the Speaker on Tuesday to verify his resignation. For over a month, the speaker did not accept Singh’s resignation on the ground that since the resignation of the Independent MLA was not delivered personally to him, he had to make an inquiry regarding the authenticity of the resignation.

The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Haryana assembly though lay down that if the speaker receives a letter of resignation either by post or through someone else, he may make such inquiry as he thinks fit to satisfy himself that the resignation is voluntary and genuine. Opposition leaders said nothing stopped the speaker from dialling Ranjit Singh to check the genuineness of his resignation.

INLD MLA Abhay Chautala had said since the ruling BJP did not want the Rania assembly by-poll to be held, it had planned to delay the acceptance of resignation. “What stopped the Speaker from verifying the Independent MLA’s resignation when he called the Speaker last week to inform that he won’t be able to appear before him on April 23,’’ Abhay Singh had questioned.