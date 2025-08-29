Haryana Right to Service panel penalises Karnal’s district programme officer over negligence

The Haryana Right to Service Commission has imposed ₹10,000 fine on district programme officer (DPO) of Karnal after holding him responsible for “negligence and disorder”, causing delay in delivery of services. The commission described the functioning of the DPO office as disorganised and made it clear that it is the responsibility of the office head to ensure timely and effective operations. (File)

The Commission has directed to pay ₹5,000 compensation to the appellant out of the total fine imposed.

“This fine will be deducted from the September salary of the employee in question and deposited in the state treasury. The compensation will be transferred directly to the appellant’s bank account,” the commission directed.

The director general (women and child development) has been directed to ensure deduction and payment of the amount and submit a compliance report to the commission by October 13.

The commission said that due to lack of coordination between subordinate staff and the DPO office, and the failure to issue timely directions, a beneficiary could not be provided the benefit of the scheme within the stipulated time limit, violating Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014.

“The inquiry revealed this case to be an example of how officer’s indifference and lack of accountability can cause undue hardship to citizens,” spokesperson of the commission said.

The commission described the functioning of the DPO office as disorganised and made it clear that it is the responsibility of the office head to ensure timely and effective operations.