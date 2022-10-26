Haryana Roadways driver held for assaulting passenger in Ambala

A private bank employee of Zirakpur was hospitalised after he suffered a fracture in the leg when a Haryana Roadways bus driver hit him with a rod in a fit of rage after an argument over not stopping at a crossing in Ambala City on Tuesday night.

Also read: Chandigarh cop sings Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Ta Ra Ra to talk about no parking

The bank employee had thrown a brick at the bus after the argument with the driver, who did not stop at the designated crossing, triggering the violence.

Police said the bus driver, Chand Mohan, was from the Hisar depot and was arrested after Chetan Oberoi, a portfolio manager with a bank in Zirakpur, complained about the incident.

Oberoi told the police that he had boarded the bus coming from Chandigarh at Zirakpur and asked the conductor to wake him up in time to alight at Polytechnic Chowk in Ambala. “When I woke up at 11pm, I found that the bus had crossed the chowk and I rushed towards the driver, requesting him to stop but he refused. Finally, when I was getting off at Agrasen Chowk, we had an argument. When I was waiting for an autorickshaw, he suddenly came from behind and hit me on the right leg with the rod repeatedly till other passengers came to my rescue,” he said.

Sources said that Chetan was drunk and threw the brick at the bus after getting off, angering the driver.

The passengers had to wait for two hours before another driver was arranged.