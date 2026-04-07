Chandigarh, Haryana's health department on Tuesday launched a statewide awareness campaign, appealing to citizens to reject misinformation and embrace science-based healthcare practices as it marked World Health Day. Haryana screens over 4,200 people on Health Day; campaign pushes for science-based care

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra emphasised that combating health misinformation was now as critical as combating disease itself, speaking about this year's global theme for the day: 'Together for Health. Stand with Science'.

"A wrong piece of health information shared on a mobile phone can undo months of public health work on the ground," she said.

"We must build a society where people trust science, question myths and make informed decisions about their health," she added.

The campaign saw significant on-ground activities across reporting districts.

An official statement said 99 health camps were organised statewide, screening 4,251 persons including 370 children , 1,469 adult males, 1,564 adult females and 848 elderly persons above 60 years of age.

Awareness activities were wide-ranging, with 106 health talks, seminars, workshops and public lectures held across the state, and 40 educational institutions actively participating in the campaign.

Additionally, yoga sessions were organised across districts, complemented by sustained outreach through social media platforms, according to the statement.

The health camps placed a sharp focus on non-communicable diseases , with early detection emerging as a key priority.

Among the 4,251 persons screened, 231 were found to have hypertension, and 165 were detected with diabetes. A significant 326 persons showed raised BMI or waist circumference, indicating obesity-related risk, while 75 persons were found to have chronic respiratory diseases.

District-wise, Kaithal emerged as the most active district with 28 health camps, screening 921 persons and detecting 40 cases of hypertension, along with 51 cases of diabetes.

Rohtak organised eight camps screening 170 persons, Faridabad three covering 169 persons, and Yamunanagar held nine camps reaching 376 people, Misra said.

Beyond health camps, districts organised a wide range of 'Information, Education and Communication ' activities to take the message directly to the people, the statement said.

Hoardings, awareness drives at bus stands and railway stations, social media campaigns, and community outreach by ASHA workers and frontline health staff were conducted across all participating districts, it added.

Several districts also reported actively involving youth organisations in the campaign, reinforcing the message that health awareness is a shared responsibility across generations.

A key focus of this year's campaign was the 'One Health Approach'  the principle that human health is directly linked to the health of animals, plants, and the environment around us.

Officials said that with zoonotic diseases and climate-linked health risks on the rise, Haryana is integrating environmental hygiene and animal health awareness into its broader public health programmes, recognising that sustainable health outcomes require action across sectors.

Reaffirming the state's commitment to 'Swasth Haryana, Swasth Bharat', Misra said meaningful progress in public health was only possible through collective effort by communities, institutions, and the government working in partnership, with science guiding every step.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.