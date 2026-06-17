Haryana seeks UP’s help to raid illegal sex-determination networks

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sumita Misra has requested Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to issue directions to district magistrates (DMs) and chief medical officers (CMOs) of districts adjoining Haryana to provide “prompt administrative and police assistance” to Haryana teams raiding illegal sex determination facilities in UP. Sumita Misra said that Haryana’s PC and PNDT teams have been conducting decoy operations and raids against illegal operators involved in sex-determination activities. (HT Photo for representation)

In a letter addressed to UP ACS (medical health and family welfare) Amit Kumar Ghosh, the Haryana ACS (health) said that coordinated enforcement and administrative support are essential to eliminate illegal practices that threaten the rights and dignity of the girl child.

She said that Haryana’s PC and PNDT teams have been conducting decoy operations and raids against illegal operators involved in sex-determination activities, and that between January 2024 and March 2026, Haryana carried out 37 raids in UP.

Misra requested the UP government to issue appropriate directions to DMs and CMOs in districts adjoining Haryana, so that visiting PC-PNDT teams receive prompt administrative and police assistance whenever required.

Acknowledging support extended by several district administrations in UP, she stressed that stronger institutional coordination between district authorities, police and health departments can further enhance the effectiveness of enforcement actions.

“Such cooperation is vital for successful raids, registration of FIRs, prosecution of offenders and securing convictions under the law,” Misra said.