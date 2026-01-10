Haryana sees 40% drop in extortion cases, says DGP

Haryana Police on Saturday said that the state has recorded a 40% reduction in extortion-related incidents in 2025 as compared to 2024, primarily due to the crackdown on organised crime and extortion rackets. Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal chaired a high-level review meeting at the police headquarters on Saturday. (HT file photo)

This was stated during a high-level review meeting chaired by director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal at the police headquarters. The DGP said the police have successfully foiled nine major targeted-murder conspiracies, preventing large-scale criminal violence and restoring public confidence.

Singhal also spoke about the growing threats posed by gangsters and their overseas handlers but made it clear that no individual spreading fear or intimidation will be spared.

The DGP said that individuals who create an atmosphere of fear among citizens will be treated on a par with terrorists and dealt with under the harshest provisions of law. He said the only effective way to dismantle organised crime is to examine the entire structure of these gangs and strike at the core sources of their power.

During the meeting, inspector general, special task force (STF), B Satheesh Balan made a presentation outlining the operational architecture and technological mechanisms used by organised criminal groups. Balan said that several gangsters operated from foreign locations, managing their network through social media platforms, encrypted applications and internet-based calling systems. Using virtual numbers and fake online identities, these criminals issue instructions, coordinate operations and even attempt recruitment from abroad.

Balan said that STF is maintaining surveillance on such individuals and is working in close coordination with international agencies to facilitate their deportation.

The top police officials also raised their concern over the growing trend of youngsters being influenced by gangsters through social media channels. Criminals lure impressionable youth into performing minor tasks and gradually push them into serious offences, while gang leaders remain protected in remote locations, they said.