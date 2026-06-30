The Morang chief district officer (CDO) in Nepal on Tuesday released the four companions of Prince Yadav, the deceased brother of Gyan Bindu Academy director Roushan Anand, from the police custody. They had remained in police custody since June 13 in connection with the investigation into Yadav’s death. Prince Yadav death case: Four companions released from Nepal police custody

Talking to Hindustan Times over the phone from Biratnagar in Nepal, Morang police spokesperson Makendra Mishra said Chief District Officer Yub Raj Kattel ordered their release after they were produced before the district administration office and furnished a bond of ₹25,000 (Nepali currency) each.

The four — Ankit Kumar Yadav, 25, from Saharsa; Roshan Yadav, 27, from Supaul; and Lattu Yadav, 21, and Jayram Yadav, 30, both from Araria — were produced before the CDO after the arrival of the viscera examination report -- sample of which was sent on June 16.

“Though they have come out of the police custody, the police investigation into the matter will continue. They have been handed over to their relatives and are at the liberty to leave for their respective places in India. But they are required to be present in the CDO office for the next two years on the date given for their appearance,” said police spokesperson.

“There is no issue with the report and there is no trace of a homicide in the report,” he said, referring to the visceral report need for which necessitated on June 16 after the postmortem report fell silent on the cause of the death.

Prince Yadav, who was one of the accused in the firing incident outside Khan Global Studies at Mussalapur on June 2 in Patna, was found dead at Subha Hotel at Traffic Chowk under Biratnagar Municipality in Morang district of Nepal on June 13. Nepal police said Prince, along with his four associates, came to Biratnagar on June 3 and stayed at Metro City hotel in front of Bypass in the wake of a dispute between Roushan Anand and Faisal Khan.

Two days later, they shifted to room 102 of Shubh Hotel where he died on June 13, leading to the detention of his four companions in police custody.